UN ‘determined’ to end backsliding on development goals, Guterres tells ECOSOC
UN News | Updated: 24-05-2023 07:55 IST | Created: 24-05-2023 07:55 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi's 'declaration' to Telangana youths "fake", yet to be implemented in Congress-ruled states: BJP
Govt to set up task force for land governance in North-Eastern states
Rane exhorts states to work towards promotion of MSMEs to boost job creationBIZ-MSME-RANERane exhorts states to work towards promotion of MSMEs to boost job creationNew'
The day is not far when Rajasthan will be one of states with 100% rail electrification: PM Modi
President Joe Biden to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an Official State Visit to the United States on June 22: White House.