Maharashtra: Thane civic body warns of action against engineers involved in repairs of school builings over slow pace of work

The civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city has warned of action against engineers involved in the repairs of school buildings in the city for slow place of work, an official said on Friday.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bhangar has issued show cause notices to engineers and warned of disciplinary action against them, the official said. As per a release, Rs 15 crore were sanctioned for repairing 34 school buildings, of these, work in only five schools has been completed so far. The work is being carried out at a slow pace in the some schools, while the repairs have not even begun in 12 such buildings, the release stated.

In light of the delay, the civic chief has initiated action against executive engineers involved in the work, it stated.

