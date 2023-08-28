Patel Engineering, JV bag Rs 3,637 cr contract from NHPC

Infrastructure company Patel Engineering Ltd and its joint venture (JV) partner have bagged a Rs 3,637 crore order from state-owned NHPC in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a regulatory filing, Patel Engineering said its share in the contract is Rs 1,818.56 crore.

''Patel Engineering along with the JV partner has received letter of award for Dibang Multipurpose Project for construction of civil works for Lot-4 from NHPC Limited,'' the filing said.

The company did not name its partner in the 50: 50 JV.

The work in the engineering, construction and procurement (EPC) contract includes construction of head race tunnels including intake, pressure shafts, penstocks, power house and transformer cavern.

Besides, the project includes construction of tail race tunnels, pothead yard etc for NHPC's 2880 MW (12 X 240 MW) Dibang multipurpose project.

The timeline for execution of the project is 86 months. Mumbai-based Patel Engineering is an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm with a strong presence in tunnels and underground works for hydroelectric and dam projects.

