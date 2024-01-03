Left Menu

Costa Rica's murder rate hits record as drug gang violence spikes

The national homicide rate rose last year to 17.2 for every 100,000 residents, from 12.5 in the previous year, Director of the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) Randall Zuniga told a press conference, adding most where caused by fights between drug trafficking groups.

Costa Rica recorded its bloodiest year in 2023 as the homicide rate spiked, fueled largely by surging violence linked to drug trafficking gangs, authorities said on Tuesday, in a fresh blow to a nation known for decades as the safest in the region. For the year, the Central American nation that famously disbanded its army more than 70 years ago, saw 907 homicides, up 38% from the previous year.

Known for its eco-tourism and the laid back attitudes of many residents, Costa Rica had already surpassed in September what was its previous record level of murders. The national homicide rate rose last year to 17.2 for every 100,000 residents, from 12.5 in the previous year, Director of the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) Randall Zuniga told a press conference, adding most where caused by fights between drug trafficking groups.

Authorities have attributed such killings to turf wars fought by gangs for control of lucrative drug trafficking operations in the country, a strategic location between producers in South America and consumers in the United States and Europe. In July, Security Minister Mario Zamora told Reuters that the influence of Mexican drug gangs and increased cocaine output in Colombia have pushed murders toward record levels in Costa Rica.

"The trend of settling scores increased to 70%, a figure that we had not had before," said Zuniga, as he pledged to reduce killings in 2024. The country's San Jose province was most hit by violence with data showing an 86% surge in homicides.

The increase in murders reflects a "complex" scenario, Zuniga said, adding that before 2022 the national murder rate was less than 11 for every 100,000 people, which he considered "acceptable". Zuniga called for more spending on public security.

