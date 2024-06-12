Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Heatwave: Rising Temperatures Expected Amid Scattered Showers

The ongoing heatwave in Himachal Pradesh's districts, including Shimla and Kangra, is expected to persist over the next few days with temperatures rising by 2-3 degrees. Sporadic rains were reported in some areas, and more isolated showers are forecasted, but overall, dry conditions will dominate.

Temperatures in Himachal Pradesh are set to soar with an ongoing heatwave likely to persist in Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kangra over the next few days. According to the local meteorological station, maximum temperatures are expected to increase by two to three degrees.

On June 13, isolated areas in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Sirmaur are also forecasted to experience heatwave conditions. While the weather remained predominantly dry, Bharmour received 17 mm of rainfall, Koksar reported 7.8 mm, and Chhatrari recorded 1.3 mm.

The meteorological office predicts rain in isolated high and middle hills on June 13 and 14, followed by dry weather. Minimum temperatures are likely to rise by one to two degrees, with relative humidity fluctuating between 25 to 80 percent. Neri was the hottest in the state at 45.3°C, with Una, Dhaulakuan, and Bilaspur also recording above-normal temperatures.

