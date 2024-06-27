Left Menu

Monsoon Havoc: Lives Lost and Districts Paralyzed

Two autorickshaw drivers were electrocuted after coming into contact with a live wire fallen due to heavy rain, raising the rain-related death toll to six in Mangaluru. Heavy rains have disrupted normal life across districts, causing landslides, house collapses, and forcing school closures.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-06-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 12:58 IST
Two autorickshaw drivers tragically lost their lives after encountering a live electricity wire brought down by heavy rainfall in Mangaluru, police confirmed on Thursday. This incident increases the rain-related death toll in the area to six within the last 24 hours.

The victims, identified as Raju Gowda (50) and Devraj Gowda (46), resided in a rented room near Rosario Church. The accident occurred around 9 pm on Wednesday when Raju stepped out and accidentally came into contact with the fallen wire. Devaraj, hearing his cries for help, rushed out to save him but was also electrocuted.

In other rain-related incidents, four family members died when a neighboring property's compound wall collapsed onto their home in Kuttaru Madaninagar village, while in another case, two children narrowly escaped injury when their house's roof collapsed in Mangaluru. In addition, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has declared a holiday for schools as the region deals with intense rainfall and flood-like conditions.

