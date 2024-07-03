Smart Cities Mission Deadline Extended to March 2025

The Union housing and urban affairs ministry has announced an extension of the Smart Cities Mission deadline to March 2025. This extension will facilitate the completion of ongoing projects, representing approximately 10% of the total initiatives under the mission.

The ministry cited requests from various states for additional time due to delays caused by on-ground conditions. Initially set for June 2024, the deadline has now been pushed back for the second time.

As of July 3, 2024, 90% of the projects, encompassing 7,188 initiatives worth Rs 1,44,237 crore, have been completed. The remaining 830 projects, amounting to Rs 19,926 crore, are in advanced stages of completion. Financially, the mission has a budget of Rs 48,000 crore, with Rs 46,585 crore already disbursed to the 100 cities, 93% of which has been utilized. The extension will incur no additional costs beyond the approved financial allocation.

