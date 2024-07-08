MCD Launches Major Anti-Encroachment Drive in Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) executed a significant demolition drive to clear unauthorized encroachments across multiple city zones, including a notable action in South West Delhi's Nangli Dairy Colony.

Aiming to preserve public order and cleanliness, the MCD spearheaded anti-encroachment operations in Shahdara North, Najafgarh, and Civil Lines, as per an official report.

Led by the General Branch of Shahdara North Zone, the maintenance division, supported by the police, addressed long-standing complaints from residents. The drive included the removal of illegal structures over a two-kilometer stretch in Seelampur Ward Number 225.

Civic officials also instructed the relevant licensing inspector to prevent any re-encroachment. In Najafgarh Zone, the Veterinary Services Department dismantled unauthorized dairy structures with police support. Actions in the Civil Lines zone involved demolishing RCC slabs and removing illegal encroachments in Mahindra Park, Sant Nagar extensions, and Bengali Colony, Burari.

