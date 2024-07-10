Left Menu

Severe Rains Disrupt South Korea's Rail Network

Heavy rain in South Korea's central region has led to flooding, landslides, and significant disruption of rail services. Korail has suspended some routes and slowed bullet trains. Four deaths have been reported, with more than 3,500 displaced and extensive property damage. Extreme weather is linked to climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 11:47 IST
South Korea's national rail company suspended several regular routes and reduced bullet train speeds on Wednesday due to heavy rain causing flooding and landslides in the central region.

Gunsan city received nearly 100mm (4 inches) of rain within an hour early on Wednesday, with other areas in the central region recording over 200mm in a day, according to the weather agency. The Interior Ministry reported four fatalities, significant damage to property and infrastructure, and the displacement of over 3,500 residents, issuing landslide warnings for over 50 areas.

Korail announced the suspension of Saemaeul and Mugungwha trains on six central routes, with some services halted temporarily and others until midnight. While KTX bullet trains remained operational, they were running at reduced speeds in some sections, Korail said. President Yoon Suk Yeol attributed the severe weather conditions to climate change, noting the increasingly extreme summer weather in recent years.

