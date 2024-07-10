Severe Rains Disrupt South Korea's Rail Network

South Korea's national rail company suspended several regular routes and reduced bullet train speeds on Wednesday due to heavy rain causing flooding and landslides in the central region.

Gunsan city received nearly 100mm (4 inches) of rain within an hour early on Wednesday, with other areas in the central region recording over 200mm in a day, according to the weather agency. The Interior Ministry reported four fatalities, significant damage to property and infrastructure, and the displacement of over 3,500 residents, issuing landslide warnings for over 50 areas.

Korail announced the suspension of Saemaeul and Mugungwha trains on six central routes, with some services halted temporarily and others until midnight. While KTX bullet trains remained operational, they were running at reduced speeds in some sections, Korail said. President Yoon Suk Yeol attributed the severe weather conditions to climate change, noting the increasingly extreme summer weather in recent years.

