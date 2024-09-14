Deadly Rains Cause Havoc in Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, heavy rains have claimed four lives and left two individuals missing, particularly impacting the Kumaon region. Landslides triggered by the incessant downpour have obstructed 478 roads, including multiple national highways.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, Haldwani registered 337 mm of rainfall, with significant downpours in Nainital, Champawat, Chorgalia, and Rudrapur. Tragically, incidents of building collapses and landslides resulted in fatal casualties, including a 75-year-old Devki Devi Upadhyaya and a 22-year-old Vipin Kumar.

The severe rains led to waterlogging and displaced around 500 people. Authorities are working tirelessly to clear the blockages and restore normalcy. Major highways, such as Rudraprayag-Kedarnath and Rishikesh-Yamunotri, remain closed with efforts underway to reopen them.

(With inputs from agencies.)