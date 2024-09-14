Deadly Rains Cause Havoc in Uttarakhand
Four people were killed and two went missing due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand, which led to landslides blocking 478 roads. Several highways are closed, and over 500 people have been evacuated to safer places. Efforts are ongoing to clear the blocked routes.
- Country:
- India
In Uttarakhand, heavy rains have claimed four lives and left two individuals missing, particularly impacting the Kumaon region. Landslides triggered by the incessant downpour have obstructed 478 roads, including multiple national highways.
According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, Haldwani registered 337 mm of rainfall, with significant downpours in Nainital, Champawat, Chorgalia, and Rudrapur. Tragically, incidents of building collapses and landslides resulted in fatal casualties, including a 75-year-old Devki Devi Upadhyaya and a 22-year-old Vipin Kumar.
The severe rains led to waterlogging and displaced around 500 people. Authorities are working tirelessly to clear the blockages and restore normalcy. Major highways, such as Rudraprayag-Kedarnath and Rishikesh-Yamunotri, remain closed with efforts underway to reopen them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US-Iraq Joint Raid Targets Islamic State Militants, Resulting in High Casualties
CENTCOM's Partnered Raid in Iraq Results in Casualties
Russian Shelling in Sumy Region Causes Casualties and Destruction
Merchant Vessel Attacked Off Yemen's Coast; No Casualties Reported
Maritime Tensions: Oil Tanker Struck, No Casualties Reported