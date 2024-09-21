Blaze Devours Delhi's Furniture Market
A fire erupted early Saturday in Central Delhi's Nabi Karim furniture market, involving seven fire tenders and taking four hours to control. No injuries were reported, but substantial wooden inventory was destroyed. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.
A fire broke out at a furniture market in Central Delhi's Nabi Karim area early morning on Saturday, officials said.
A call regarding the fire at a shop in the furniture market was received at 3.20 am and seven fire tenders were pressed into service, they said. It took four hours to control the blaze, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.
The officer said no one was injured in the incident but the furniture and other wooden articles were gutted in the fire.
The cause of the fire is stated to be the short circuit, he said, adding further probe is underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
