Left Menu

Blaze Devours Delhi's Furniture Market

A fire erupted early Saturday in Central Delhi's Nabi Karim furniture market, involving seven fire tenders and taking four hours to control. No injuries were reported, but substantial wooden inventory was destroyed. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 10:06 IST
Blaze Devours Delhi's Furniture Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a furniture market in Central Delhi's Nabi Karim area early morning on Saturday, officials said.

A call regarding the fire at a shop in the furniture market was received at 3.20 am and seven fire tenders were pressed into service, they said. It took four hours to control the blaze, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The officer said no one was injured in the incident but the furniture and other wooden articles were gutted in the fire.

The cause of the fire is stated to be the short circuit, he said, adding further probe is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024