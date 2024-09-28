Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Claimed 30 Lives

Hurricane Helene has tragically claimed at least 30 lives across four US states, according to an Associated Press tally on Friday. The deadly storm, affecting Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, left a devastating trail of destruction throughout the southeastern United States.

With maximum sustained winds reaching 140 mph, Hurricane Helene made landfall late Thursday in Florida's rural Big Bend area, known for its fishing villages and vacation spots. The powerful storm's impact wasn't confined to Florida, as floodwaters extended northward, severely affecting regions as far as North Carolina.

In southern Georgia, multiple hospitals found themselves without power, complicating disaster response efforts. The storm even caused a dam to overflow in North Carolina, flooding a lake featured in the film 'Dirty Dancing.' The widespread havoc underlines the severe dangers posed by such natural calamities.

