Left Menu

Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Claimed 30 Lives

Hurricane Helene has resulted in at least 30 deaths across four US states, causing widespread destruction from Florida to North Carolina. The storm, with winds up to 140 mph, led to severe flooding and power outages, impacting hospitals and communities on a large scale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Crawfordsville | Updated: 28-09-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 00:17 IST
Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Claimed 30 Lives
  • Country:
  • United States

Hurricane Helene has tragically claimed at least 30 lives across four US states, according to an Associated Press tally on Friday. The deadly storm, affecting Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, left a devastating trail of destruction throughout the southeastern United States.

With maximum sustained winds reaching 140 mph, Hurricane Helene made landfall late Thursday in Florida's rural Big Bend area, known for its fishing villages and vacation spots. The powerful storm's impact wasn't confined to Florida, as floodwaters extended northward, severely affecting regions as far as North Carolina.

In southern Georgia, multiple hospitals found themselves without power, complicating disaster response efforts. The storm even caused a dam to overflow in North Carolina, flooding a lake featured in the film 'Dirty Dancing.' The widespread havoc underlines the severe dangers posed by such natural calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024