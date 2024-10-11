Hurricane Milton Leaves Trail of Destruction in Florida

Rescue teams in Florida are actively retrieving residents from the devastation left by Hurricane Milton, which tore through coastal communities, decimating homes, flooding streets, and triggering deadly tornadoes. The storm, which has claimed at least eight lives, continues to disrupt recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene's impact just weeks ago.

The hurricane knocked out power to over 3 million people, flooded barrier islands, damaged a baseball stadium, and toppled a construction crane. Moreover, dramatic rescues unfolded as authorities braved harsh conditions to save lives, including the Coast Guard saving a man stranded in the Gulf of Mexico.

In the aftermath, many Floridians expressed relief that Tampa avoided a direct hit, though severe damage still lingers. Officials report ongoing rescue efforts, while thousands remain displaced. Widespread power outages and structural damage continue to threaten stability, while resilience and recovery efforts press on in affected communities.

