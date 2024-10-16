Panic in Turkey: Earthquake Shakes Malatya Region

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit the town of Kale in Turkey's Malatya province at 10:46 a.m. local time, as reported by the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, AFAD. The tremor sent waves of panic across the region, leading to a mass evacuation of buildings.

The earthquake's impact was felt in neighboring provinces, including Diyarbakir, Elazig, Sanliurfa, and Tunceli, and as far as northern Syria. As people hurried out of homes and workplaces, schools in Malatya and Elazig were closed. Around 190 individuals were 'affected' by the tremor, with 43 hospitalized under observation, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

No significant infrastructure damage was reported, though four buildings in Malatya, Sanliurfa, and Elazig sustained damage. The event recalls last year's catastrophic earthquake that devastated these areas, taking over 53,000 lives. Malatya's governor noted that many vulnerable buildings had been demolished post-2023 disaster, aiming to enhance safety.

