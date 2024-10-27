Left Menu

Colombia's New Peace Era: The Unseen Biodiversity Boom

Since Colombia's 2016 peace deal, scientists have discovered numerous new plant and animal species. This biodiversity boom is attributed to safer research access, though ongoing conflict and environmental threats remain. The country's diverse geography fosters this rich natural wealth, but violence and deforestation challenge progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:36 IST
Colombia's New Peace Era: The Unseen Biodiversity Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

For over fifty years, Colombia's wildlife thrived amidst conflict. The 2016 peace deal that largely disarmed FARC rebels opened doors for scientific exploration, revealing numerous new species like orchids and frogs in previously inaccessible regions.

Colombian botanist Oscar Alejandro Perez-Escobar's analysis shows a significant rise in plant species discoveries post-deal, yet warns the ongoing instability. Meanwhile, deforestation rose in 2024, fueled by wildfires and illegal activities.

In its role as the world's most dangerous place for environmentalists, Colombia faces both the promise and peril of newfound peace. Amidst continuing violence among armed groups, researchers persist in documenting the nation's unparalleled biodiversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

