Colombia's New Peace Era: The Unseen Biodiversity Boom

For over fifty years, Colombia's wildlife thrived amidst conflict. The 2016 peace deal that largely disarmed FARC rebels opened doors for scientific exploration, revealing numerous new species like orchids and frogs in previously inaccessible regions.

Colombian botanist Oscar Alejandro Perez-Escobar's analysis shows a significant rise in plant species discoveries post-deal, yet warns the ongoing instability. Meanwhile, deforestation rose in 2024, fueled by wildfires and illegal activities.

In its role as the world's most dangerous place for environmentalists, Colombia faces both the promise and peril of newfound peace. Amidst continuing violence among armed groups, researchers persist in documenting the nation's unparalleled biodiversity.

