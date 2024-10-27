Left Menu

Delhi Metro's Triumph at Urban Mobility India Expo

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) won first prize as the best exhibitor at the Urban Mobility India Expo in Gandhinagar. DMRC captivated audiences with its innovative urban transport solutions, featuring interactive elements like a metro driving simulator and showcasing its expansive Delhi-NCR network.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) clinched the top award in the best exhibitor category at the Urban Mobility India Expo held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The Expo, organized annually by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, drew national and international delegates this year.

This recognition highlights DMRC's significant advancements in urban transportation, featuring a popular driving simulator that let attendees experience controlling a metro train. Visitors also engaged with dynamic network maps and explored detailed 3D models showcasing DMRC's driverless metro technology, pointing towards a future in urban travel solutions.

Manohar Lal, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, gained insights into the Delhi Metro's extensive network through an interactive briefing by DMRC MD Vikas Kumar. The Delhi Metro network, which spans 393 kilometers, handles over 60 lakh passenger journeys daily, underscoring its pivotal role in urban mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

