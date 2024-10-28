Delhi Mobilizes 10,000 Volunteers for Pollution Control

The Delhi government is set to deploy 10,000 civil defence volunteers previously terminated from their roles as bus marshals to combat pollution, as announced by Chief Minister Atishi on Monday.

Atishi revealed during a press conference that these volunteers will work with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and the Transport Department, among others, to address air pollution across the city.

The strategic deployment, born out of a Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting, aims to leverage resources and expertise to create an effective monitoring system. Registration for the volunteers will begin next week, with their duties commencing over a four-month period.

