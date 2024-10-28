Left Menu

Delhi Mobilizes 10,000 Volunteers for Pollution Control

The Delhi government plans to deploy 10,000 civil defence volunteers in a new effort to tackle pollution, following discussions with multiple agencies. Chief Minister Atishi announced these volunteers will be reassigned to assist in city-wide anti-pollution efforts for four months, starting with their registration next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:53 IST
Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi (Photo/AAP Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to deploy 10,000 civil defence volunteers previously terminated from their roles as bus marshals to combat pollution, as announced by Chief Minister Atishi on Monday.

Atishi revealed during a press conference that these volunteers will work with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and the Transport Department, among others, to address air pollution across the city.

The strategic deployment, born out of a Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting, aims to leverage resources and expertise to create an effective monitoring system. Registration for the volunteers will begin next week, with their duties commencing over a four-month period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

