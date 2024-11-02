Chill Set to Sweep West Bengal as Mercury Dips
Minimum temperatures in West Bengal are expected to decrease by two to three degrees Celsius over the coming days. Currently, temperatures are unusually high, with Kolkata recording 24.6°C on Saturday. Hill towns like Darjeeling and Kalimpong report 12.5°C and 17.5°C respectively.
The Meteorological office has forecasted a decrease in minimum temperatures across West Bengal in the coming days. The mercury is anticipated to fall by two to three degrees Celsius, bringing relief from the current above-normal temperatures.
On Saturday morning, Kolkata registered a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius, which is two notches above the normal range for this time of year. Similar temperature anomalies are being observed in various parts of the state.
In north Bengal's hill stations, Darjeeling and Kalimpong recorded minimum temperatures of 12.5 and 17.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. In the plains, Purulia experienced the coolest morning with a minimum temperature of 18.1 degrees Celsius.
(With inputs from agencies.)
