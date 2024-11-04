Left Menu

Delhi's Pollution Crisis: Fines and Closures in a Fight for Clean Air

Authorities in New Delhi have fined thousands of vehicles and construction sites for violating pollution rules. The city's air quality is at dangerous levels, with significant impacts on health. Efforts to reduce pollution include school closures and construction halts as the city faces yearly winter air challenges.

A layer of haze envelops Ayodhya (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Authorities in New Delhi are cracking down on pollution violations, imposing fines on thousands of vehicles and construction sites to combat the city's declining air quality. According to live rankings by Swiss group IQAir, New Delhi holds the title of the world's most polluted major city.

Officials reported almost 60,000 vehicles and over 7,500 construction sites received fines for infringing pollution norms. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) rated the current conditions as 'very poor', highlighting significant air quality challenges during the winter months.

Environmental compensation has been mandated for nearly 600 sites, with over 50 ordered to cease operations. The region's air quality is expected to remain poor in the coming days, prompting urgent measures as the city undergoes annual pollution surges.

