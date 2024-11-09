Georgia Underwater: Gov. Kemp Declares State of Emergency Amid Torrential Floods
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in 23 counties after heavy rainstorms caused massive flooding. The storms affected areas still recovering from earlier weather disasters and forced rescues and road closures. State resources are now being allocated to assist the impacted communities.
In response to devastating rainstorms that submerged 23 counties, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency. Rivers overflowed, roads became unreachable, and in some tragic instances, residents needed rescue from their flooded homes.
The governor's order empowers the state to allocate resources effectively, aiming to support communities deluged by the relentless downpour on Wednesday and Thursday. Southern Georgia, still healing from prior hurricanes and storms, faces significant challenges in the wake of these additional floods, though no injuries have been reported as yet.
Particularly hard-hit was rural Evans County, receiving over 10 inches of rain, prompting boat rescues in low-lying areas. In Valdosta, near the Georgia-Florida border, schools shuttered as 12 inches of rain made roads impassable. Savannah's storm drains could not cope, leaving cars stranded, and complicating travel on Interstate 16. The weather service forecasts further repercussions as rivers continue rising.
