Georgia Underwater: Gov. Kemp Declares State of Emergency Amid Torrential Floods

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in 23 counties after heavy rainstorms caused massive flooding. The storms affected areas still recovering from earlier weather disasters and forced rescues and road closures. State resources are now being allocated to assist the impacted communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Savannah | Updated: 09-11-2024 05:18 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 05:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In response to devastating rainstorms that submerged 23 counties, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency. Rivers overflowed, roads became unreachable, and in some tragic instances, residents needed rescue from their flooded homes.

The governor's order empowers the state to allocate resources effectively, aiming to support communities deluged by the relentless downpour on Wednesday and Thursday. Southern Georgia, still healing from prior hurricanes and storms, faces significant challenges in the wake of these additional floods, though no injuries have been reported as yet.

Particularly hard-hit was rural Evans County, receiving over 10 inches of rain, prompting boat rescues in low-lying areas. In Valdosta, near the Georgia-Florida border, schools shuttered as 12 inches of rain made roads impassable. Savannah's storm drains could not cope, leaving cars stranded, and complicating travel on Interstate 16. The weather service forecasts further repercussions as rivers continue rising.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

