Tragic Mudslide Claims Lives in Kasganj

A devastating mudslide in Kasganj district resulted in the deaths of three women and a young girl. The victims were part of a group collecting mud when the ditch's wall caved in. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has called for swift relief efforts and proper medical attention for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasganj | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:29 IST
In a tragic incident in the Mohanpura area of Kasganj district, a mudslide claimed the lives of three women and a 10-year-old girl on Tuesday morning. The victims were collecting mud from a ditch intended for bridge construction when the wall collapsed. Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Bharti confirmed the fatalities.

Nine individuals were involved in the mud collection for a local event, utilizing a 10-foot-deep ditch excavated for a bridge between Rampur and Kataur village. The ditch wall unexpectedly gave way, leading to the tragic incident. Among the survivors, five are currently receiving medical treatment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep condolences and urged the district administration to expedite relief efforts. He has directed officials to ensure proper and immediate medical care for those injured. Meanwhile, some of the injured are receiving treatment in Kasganj, with two transferred to Aligarh for advanced care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

