UN Methane Leak Monitoring: A Call for Action

A United Nations initiative aimed at monitoring methane leaks from oil and gas infrastructure has issued 1,200 alerts in the past year, yet significant action has been taken on only 12 of those notifications, according to a report presented at the COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan.

The programme, known as the Methane Alert and Response System, was designed to address methane emissions—a critical greenhouse gas with 80 times the warming potential of carbon dioxide over a 20-year span. Despite promising commitments, the response rate has fallen short of expectations, prompting calls for stronger action from Inger Andersen, executive director of the U.N. Environment Programme.

Countries and companies that have pledged to reduce methane emissions must now translate words into action to tackle leaks effectively, as methane emissions have remained at record levels since 2019. New satellite technologies offer the promise of better tracking, providing a crucial opportunity for governments to demonstrate accountability and drive tangible change.

(With inputs from agencies.)