Lula Urges G20 to Expedite Climate Goals
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva calls on G20 leaders to accelerate national climate targets, proposing climate neutrality by 2040-45. Amidst G20 debates, Lula emphasizes swift climate financing and targets beyond sector-specific emissions. The summit seeks consensus before potential U.S. policy changes under Trump's anticipated return.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 04:22 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 04:22 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called on leaders of the G20 to expedite their national climate goals, advocating for net zero emissions five to ten years earlier than currently planned.
At the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Lula highlighted the urgency of the climate crisis, stressing that this year is likely the warmest on record. With global catastrophes becoming more frequent due to climate change, Lula urged for immediate action.
The summit witnessed discussions on a new financial target for climate aid at COP29 and commitments towards a legally binding treaty to limit plastic pollution by 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions
Trump's Comeback and the Shaky Future of the Paris Agreement
India's Ambitious Climate Policies Set a New Path for Emissions Reductions
Soaring Emissions: The Environmental Cost of Private Jets
MEIL Kick-Starts Young India Skills University at Net Zero Valley