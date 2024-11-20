Lula Urges G20 to Expedite Climate Goals

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called on leaders of the G20 to expedite their national climate goals, advocating for net zero emissions five to ten years earlier than currently planned.

At the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Lula highlighted the urgency of the climate crisis, stressing that this year is likely the warmest on record. With global catastrophes becoming more frequent due to climate change, Lula urged for immediate action.

The summit witnessed discussions on a new financial target for climate aid at COP29 and commitments towards a legally binding treaty to limit plastic pollution by 2024.

