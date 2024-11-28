Cyclone Fengal to Bring Unseasonal Warmth to Jharkhand
Jharkhand is predicted to experience fog and partial clouds due to Cyclone 'Fengal' starting Friday. The cyclone is expected to increase the minimum temperature by a few degrees over the next two days. It may also cause rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra.
Jharkhand is bracing for a spell of fog and partial cloud cover influenced by Cyclone 'Fengal' beginning Friday, according to meteorological reports.
The cyclone's trajectory promises to raise the minimum temperature by up to three degrees Celsius over the upcoming two days, stated the Ranchi Meteorological Centre's in-charge, Abhishek Anand, on Thursday.
While the rains are set to impact Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra, Jharkhand is anticipated to skirt the edge of the system, influenced slightly by its outer cloud bands, though rainfall remains improbable.
