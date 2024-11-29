Delhi's Double Trouble: Dense Fog and Dismal Air Quality

As Delhi grapples with plummeting temperatures, the city is also battling persistent air pollution. On Friday, Delhi recorded a temperature drop to 9.5°C, marking the coldest night this season. Alongside the chill, the city witnessed its air quality rating in the 'very poor' category for the sixth day in a row.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) rose slightly to 331 from 325 on Thursday. Out of the 37 monitoring stations in the capital, air quality at two sites fell into the 'severe' category, while most others hovered between 'very poor' and 'poor'. Particulate matter (PM2.5) remained the major pollutant, posing significant health risks.

Vehicular emissions were responsible for over 21% of the pollution on Friday, with stubble burning adding to the mix. While neighboring states reported numerous farm fires, predictions indicate more smog and fog for Delhi over the weekend, with winds offering little respite.

(With inputs from agencies.)