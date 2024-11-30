Tiger Attacks Stir Concerns in Telangana

A tiger attack has struck fear in Telangana's Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, where a farmer named Suresh was injured following a fatal event involving a woman the previous day.

Official reports indicate that Suresh, attacked while at a village in Sirpur (T) mandal, is stable after initial treatment and is being moved to Mancherial district hospital. The incident took place in the vicinity of the Kawal Tiger Reserve.

Forest Minister Konda Surekha has expressed deep concern, calling for preventive measures including an action plan to avoid further incidents, and programs to raise awareness. The government confirmed a Rs 10 lakh compensation for the deceased woman's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)