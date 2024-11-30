Left Menu

Tiger Attacks Stir Concerns in Telangana

A tiger attack in Telangana's Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district left a farmer injured, following a fatal incident involving a woman. The State Forest Minister has ordered action to prevent further attacks and ensure public safety, amidst observed tiger movement toward Maharashtra. A compensation for the victim's family was provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tiger attack has struck fear in Telangana's Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, where a farmer named Suresh was injured following a fatal event involving a woman the previous day.

Official reports indicate that Suresh, attacked while at a village in Sirpur (T) mandal, is stable after initial treatment and is being moved to Mancherial district hospital. The incident took place in the vicinity of the Kawal Tiger Reserve.

Forest Minister Konda Surekha has expressed deep concern, calling for preventive measures including an action plan to avoid further incidents, and programs to raise awareness. The government confirmed a Rs 10 lakh compensation for the deceased woman's family.

