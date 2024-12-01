Cyclone Fengal Hits Puducherry with Record Rainfall
Cyclone Fengal struck near Puducherry on November 30, leading to severe delays and cancellations at Chennai airport. The cyclone caused record rainfall levels in Puducherry and Mailam, Tamil Nadu. It is expected to weaken gradually into a deep depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu, according to the IMD.
Cyclone Fengal became stationary after its landfall near Puducherry on November 30, delivering unprecedented rainfall levels and disrupting air travel.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Puducherry experienced its highest ever recorded rainfall at 46 cm, while Mailam in Tamil Nadu received 50 cm.
As the cyclone weakens, operations at Chennai airport have resumed, but several flights faced delays and cancellations, severely impacting travelers.
