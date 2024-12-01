Left Menu

Cyclone Fengal Hits Puducherry with Record Rainfall

Cyclone Fengal struck near Puducherry on November 30, leading to severe delays and cancellations at Chennai airport. The cyclone caused record rainfall levels in Puducherry and Mailam, Tamil Nadu. It is expected to weaken gradually into a deep depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu, according to the IMD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-12-2024 08:20 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 08:20 IST
Cyclone Fengal Hits Puducherry with Record Rainfall
  • Country:
  • India

Cyclone Fengal became stationary after its landfall near Puducherry on November 30, delivering unprecedented rainfall levels and disrupting air travel.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Puducherry experienced its highest ever recorded rainfall at 46 cm, while Mailam in Tamil Nadu received 50 cm.

As the cyclone weakens, operations at Chennai airport have resumed, but several flights faced delays and cancellations, severely impacting travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024