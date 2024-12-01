Cyclone Fengal Hits Puducherry with Record Rainfall

Cyclone Fengal became stationary after its landfall near Puducherry on November 30, delivering unprecedented rainfall levels and disrupting air travel.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Puducherry experienced its highest ever recorded rainfall at 46 cm, while Mailam in Tamil Nadu received 50 cm.

As the cyclone weakens, operations at Chennai airport have resumed, but several flights faced delays and cancellations, severely impacting travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)