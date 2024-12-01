Left Menu

Red Alert in Kerala: IMD Forecasts Heavy Downpour

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for four districts in Kerala, predicting heavy rainfall on December 2. Residents are urged to stay vigilant, especially in landslide-prone areas. Precautionary measures include school closures and potential evacuations from riverbanks and dam areas.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-12-2024 22:44 IST
  • India

The India Meteorological Department has placed a red alert on four Kerala districts, predicting heavy rainfall on December 2. Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur are likely to experience extreme weather.

The alert for Kottayam and Pathanamthitta was upgraded from orange to red as conditions worsened. A red alert signals rainfall over 20 cm in 24 hours, posing severe risks.

Schools, colleges, and anganwadi in affected areas will remain closed Monday. Authorities urge residents in landslide-prone regions to move to safety. Traffic restrictions may apply, and flooding risks could impact the power sector, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority warned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

