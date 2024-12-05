AI Cameras Foil Poachers in Similipal Tiger Reserve
Three poachers were apprehended in Mayurbhanj district, Odisha, thanks to AI camera alerts. Caught with weapons inside Similipal Tiger Reserve, they face charges under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Weapons and explosives were seized, and further investigation is underway to enforce related laws.
Three poachers were detained by the Odisha Forest Department in Mayurbhanj district, following real-time alerts from AI cameras, according to an official statement.
Deputy Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve, Samrat Gowda, reported that Karan Marndi, aged 21, was caught while attempting to enter the reserve with firearms. Two more suspects, Karu Hansdah and Budhurai Soren, were later arrested in their villages.
The authorities confiscated five country-made guns, one incomplete firearm, gunpowder, pellets, explosives, and snares. Charged under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, the accused were remanded to a special court. Further legal action will involve the Arms Act, 1959, and the Explosive Act, 1884, as the investigation proceeds.
