Left Menu

Karnataka Takes Strong Measures After Deadly Rains

Karnataka has faced deadly rains causing 133 deaths, with substantial damage reported to crops, infrastructure, and housing. The government has compensated victims and outlined long-term solutions, allocating nearly Rs 3,000 crore for flood and landslide prevention efforts, including international funding to address urban challenges in Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:12 IST
Karnataka Takes Strong Measures After Deadly Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda reported to the Legislative Assembly the tragic news of 133 fatalities resulting from excessively heavy rains in the state this year.

The government has taken significant steps to address immediate relief and long-term mitigations. It compensated affected families, with Rs 6.64 crore for the deceased, Rs 1.2 crore for livestock losses, and substantial sums for agricultural and housing repairs totaling nearly Rs 297 crore.

Efforts to curb future disasters include a Rs 425 crore allocation for landslide prevention in vulnerable districts and Rs 184 crore for flood control. Additionally, a massive Rs 3,000 crore investment, partially funded by the World Bank, aims to transform Bengaluru's stormwater and drainage systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024