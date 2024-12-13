Karnataka Takes Strong Measures After Deadly Rains

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda reported to the Legislative Assembly the tragic news of 133 fatalities resulting from excessively heavy rains in the state this year.

The government has taken significant steps to address immediate relief and long-term mitigations. It compensated affected families, with Rs 6.64 crore for the deceased, Rs 1.2 crore for livestock losses, and substantial sums for agricultural and housing repairs totaling nearly Rs 297 crore.

Efforts to curb future disasters include a Rs 425 crore allocation for landslide prevention in vulnerable districts and Rs 184 crore for flood control. Additionally, a massive Rs 3,000 crore investment, partially funded by the World Bank, aims to transform Bengaluru's stormwater and drainage systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)