Golden Homes Expands Horizons: New Projects in Key Cities

Real estate giant, Golden Homes Pvt Ltd, is set to broaden its territorial reach with upcoming projects in strategic locations such as Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru.

Recently, the company unveiled plans for a 23-acre multi-format development in Kelambakkam, Kancheepuram district, showcasing its commitment to innovation and excellence.

Chairman and Managing Director, Balsingh George, expressed confidence in the firm's trajectory, emphasizing their focus on creating functional, beautiful, and sustainable homes that uphold Golden Homes' esteemed reputation in the sector.

