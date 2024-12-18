Left Menu

Golden Homes Expands Horizons: New Projects in Key Cities

Golden Homes Pvt Ltd is set to extend its real estate footprint with new projects in Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, and a major development in Kelambakkam. The company aims to deliver beautiful and sustainable homes while reinforcing its reputation as a trusted industry leader.

Real estate giant, Golden Homes Pvt Ltd, is set to broaden its territorial reach with upcoming projects in strategic locations such as Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru.

Recently, the company unveiled plans for a 23-acre multi-format development in Kelambakkam, Kancheepuram district, showcasing its commitment to innovation and excellence.

Chairman and Managing Director, Balsingh George, expressed confidence in the firm's trajectory, emphasizing their focus on creating functional, beautiful, and sustainable homes that uphold Golden Homes' esteemed reputation in the sector.

