Delhi Chokes: Air Quality Plunges to Alarming Levels

Delhi's air quality reached hazardous levels on Wednesday, with an AQI of 448. Most stations reported severe pollution, with some nearing 480. The toxic air, attributed to stagnant wind conditions, has persisted, affecting residents' health. GRAP's Stage IV measures are in effect to combat pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality deteriorated further on Wednesday, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reporting an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 448 by 6 pm, nearly reaching the 'severe plus' level.

A staggering 32 of the city's 36 monitoring stations recorded air quality in the 'severe plus' category, with readings crossing 480 in several places, posing significant health risks to residents.

Expert analysis attributes the alarming air pollution to low wind speeds trapping local pollutants in the atmosphere, while anti-pollution measures under GRAP remain in force, enforcing the strictest protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

