Delhi Chokes: Air Quality Plunges to Alarming Levels

Delhi's air quality deteriorated further on Wednesday, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reporting an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 448 by 6 pm, nearly reaching the 'severe plus' level.

A staggering 32 of the city's 36 monitoring stations recorded air quality in the 'severe plus' category, with readings crossing 480 in several places, posing significant health risks to residents.

Expert analysis attributes the alarming air pollution to low wind speeds trapping local pollutants in the atmosphere, while anti-pollution measures under GRAP remain in force, enforcing the strictest protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)