Left Menu

Inferno Strikes Topsia: Kolkata Slum Devastated by Fire

A significant portion of a slum in Kolkata's Topsia area was destroyed by a large fire on Friday. The blaze consumed nearly 150 dwellings. Despite 15 fire tenders working diligently, the flames spread rapidly due to dry winds. No injuries reported, while rescue efforts are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:18 IST
Inferno Strikes Topsia: Kolkata Slum Devastated by Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire swept through a slum in Kolkata's Topsia area on Friday afternoon, leaving almost 150 homes in ashes. The blaze, which erupted around 12.50 pm on DN Dey Road near the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass, challenged firefighters' efforts over swift-spreading flames.

Despite the swift response of 15 fire tenders, dry winter winds exacerbated conditions, spreading thick smoke across the area. The fire, fueled by the cramped living conditions and alleged inflammable materials, made it difficult for fire trucks to access the site.

State Fire Services Minister Sujit Basu appealed for calm among residents and assured swift action. Evacuations of nearby buildings and rescue operations continued, with local residents participating in efforts to quell the flames.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024