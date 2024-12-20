Inferno Strikes Topsia: Kolkata Slum Devastated by Fire

A devastating fire swept through a slum in Kolkata's Topsia area on Friday afternoon, leaving almost 150 homes in ashes. The blaze, which erupted around 12.50 pm on DN Dey Road near the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass, challenged firefighters' efforts over swift-spreading flames.

Despite the swift response of 15 fire tenders, dry winter winds exacerbated conditions, spreading thick smoke across the area. The fire, fueled by the cramped living conditions and alleged inflammable materials, made it difficult for fire trucks to access the site.

State Fire Services Minister Sujit Basu appealed for calm among residents and assured swift action. Evacuations of nearby buildings and rescue operations continued, with local residents participating in efforts to quell the flames.

(With inputs from agencies.)