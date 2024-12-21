Raging Flames in Victoria: Bushfire Chaos Unfolds
Bushfires in Victoria, Australia, have led to an evacuation order for hundreds as fires near the Grampians National Park spread uncontrollably. The fires have consumed over 28,000 hectares, with around 400 firefighters battling to contain them. Authorities cite a heightened bushfire risk this summer following calmer seasons.
Bushfires in Victoria's western regions have spiraled out of control, prompting authorities to issue a top-level evacuation directive for hundreds of local residents. The affected area includes the Grampians National Park and nearby rural communities such as Halls Gap.
The state's emergency services announced the danger on its website, advising immediate evacuation as conditions were expected to worsen. The fire, ignited by lightning earlier this week, had already ravaged over 28,000 hectares.
The firefighting effort involves 400 personnel, more than 100 tankers, and 25 aircraft, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Experts warn of a severe bushfire season this year, echoing the devastating 2019-2020 bushfires.
