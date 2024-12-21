Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Rocks Vanuatu Islands

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit the Vanuatu Islands on Sunday, with its depth measured at 10 km. The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences initially reported the quake as 6.1 in magnitude but later revised it to 6.2.

The Vanuatu Islands experienced a significant seismic event as a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the region on Sunday, according to data from the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences. Initially reported as a 6.1 magnitude quake, the figures were updated based on further analysis.

The reported depth of the earthquake, which struck with considerable force, was measured at 10 kilometers (approximately 6.21 miles) below the Earth's surface. This shallow depth likely contributed to the intensity of the quake felt across the islands.

Authorities are assessing the situation to determine any damage or casualties caused by the tremor, as the Vanuatu Islands are no strangers to seismic activities due to their location on the Pacific Ring of Fire.

