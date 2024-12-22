Left Menu

Assam's Alarming Forest Cover Decline: A Deep Dive

Assam's forest cover has reduced by over 83 sq km since 2021, leaving the state's total forest and tree cover at 30,415.01 sq km. Despite a national increase in forest cover, Assam is among the states recording significant declines. The India State of Forest Report 2023 highlights these trends.

Updated: 22-12-2024 14:05 IST
Recent data from the India State of Forest Report 2023 reveals a worrying trend for Assam, where forest cover has decreased by over 83 sq km between 2021 and 2023. Despite national gains, Assam stands out for its diminishing green footprint, now totaling 30,415.01 sq km across forest and tree cover.

Assam's remaining forest area is 28,313.55 sq km, constituting 36.10 percent of the state's total area, with tree cover accounting for 10,718.28 sq km. This northeast state has one of the most significant drops in forest cover inside recorded forest areas. The report exposed that Assam's decrease is third on a national scale, following Tripura and Telangana.

Furthermore, the report indicated varied trends in forest density changes. While Very Dense Forest (VDF) areas increased by 43.63 percent, Moderate Dense Forest (MDF) and scrub areas witnessed significant reductions. The situation calls for robust intervention to counter this alarming decline in forest health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

