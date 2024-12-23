Crackdown on Illegal Fishing to Protect Endangered Olive Ridley Turtles in Odisha

In a recent operation, Odisha Forest Department personnel captured 17 fishermen and seized a trawler from the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary. The arrests came as part of enforcement efforts to prevent illegal fishing activities within the turtle congregation zone, which is vital for the conservation of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles.

According to official sources, the fishermen, from Balasore district, were caught violating the Wildlife Protection Act and the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation by intruding into the prohibited sanctuary area. The move is part of a broader initiative to safeguard the endangered species during their critical nesting period.

With over 100 arrests and seizure of 17 vessels since November, the government has implemented a seven-month ban on trawler fishing to ensure the turtles' safety. Gahirmatha remains a no-fishing zone year-round, emphasizing the state's commitment to preserving this crucial habitat.

(With inputs from agencies.)