NASA's Solar Triumph and Blue Origin's New Heights

The Parker Solar Probe, a NASA spacecraft, was confirmed "safe" after making the closest recorded approach to the Sun. It reached a distance of 3.8 million miles from the solar surface, journeying into the corona. This mission aims to deepen scientific understanding of the Sun's characteristics.

In the commercial aerospace industry, Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, celebrated a milestone with its New Glenn rocket. The Federal Aviation Administration granted the company its first commercial space launch license, allowing Blue Origin to join a competitive field, vying for significant national security space missions.

The move places Blue Origin alongside industry giants like Elon Musk's SpaceX and Boeing-Lockheed Martin's United Launch Alliance. These developments underscore the rapidly evolving landscape in both scientific exploration and commercial aerospace ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)