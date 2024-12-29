Left Menu

NASA's Solar Triumph and Blue Origin's New Heights

NASA's Parker Solar Probe achieved the closest approach to the Sun, enhancing our understanding of solar phenomena, while the FAA issued Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin its first commercial space launch license for the New Glenn rocket, entering a competitive industry alongside SpaceX and Boeing-Lockheed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 18:30 IST
The Parker Solar Probe, a NASA spacecraft, was confirmed "safe" after making the closest recorded approach to the Sun. It reached a distance of 3.8 million miles from the solar surface, journeying into the corona. This mission aims to deepen scientific understanding of the Sun's characteristics.

In the commercial aerospace industry, Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, celebrated a milestone with its New Glenn rocket. The Federal Aviation Administration granted the company its first commercial space launch license, allowing Blue Origin to join a competitive field, vying for significant national security space missions.

The move places Blue Origin alongside industry giants like Elon Musk's SpaceX and Boeing-Lockheed Martin's United Launch Alliance. These developments underscore the rapidly evolving landscape in both scientific exploration and commercial aerospace ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

