Shimla Sets Record Highs: January Temperatures Soar

Shimla's weather broke records this January, reaching its highest maximum temperature ever recorded in the month at 22 degrees Celsius, outpacing the previous record of 21.4 degrees set on January 30, 2006.

Coinciding with this anomaly, the hill town also logged a notably high minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius, the second-highest for January, trailing behind an all-time high set in 2009.

Meanwhile, Manali reported its second-highest January minimum temperature at 7.1 degrees Celsius. The region is anticipating snow and rain over the weekend and into early next week, according to the Met office.

(With inputs from agencies.)