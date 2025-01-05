Left Menu

Bhopal Waste Disposal Sparks Safety Concerns

A petition filed in the National Green Tribunal in Bhopal calls for assurances from the Madhya Pradesh government regarding the safe disposal of Union Carbide waste. Concerns arise from the historical gas leak incident in 1984, as 337 tonnes of Carbide waste have arrived in Pithampur for disposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal/Jabalpur | Updated: 05-01-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 00:07 IST
Bhopal Waste Disposal Sparks Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal's Bhopal bench has been approached with a petition concerning the disposal of Union Carbide waste in Madhya Pradesh. The petition demands assurance from state authorities that the waste disposal process will not jeopardize nearby residents' safety.

Filed by a Jabalpur-based social group, the petition asks for a formal declaration from Madhya Pradesh's chief secretary on the safety measures in place at Pithampur, Dhar district, where the 337 tonnes of waste have been transported for disposal under a High Court order.

Petitioners are also pushing for the government to publish detailed reports in major newspapers to alleviate public fears, recalling the tragic 1984 gas leak from Union Carbide that had severe consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025