Bhopal Waste Disposal Sparks Safety Concerns
A petition filed in the National Green Tribunal in Bhopal calls for assurances from the Madhya Pradesh government regarding the safe disposal of Union Carbide waste. Concerns arise from the historical gas leak incident in 1984, as 337 tonnes of Carbide waste have arrived in Pithampur for disposal.
The National Green Tribunal's Bhopal bench has been approached with a petition concerning the disposal of Union Carbide waste in Madhya Pradesh. The petition demands assurance from state authorities that the waste disposal process will not jeopardize nearby residents' safety.
Filed by a Jabalpur-based social group, the petition asks for a formal declaration from Madhya Pradesh's chief secretary on the safety measures in place at Pithampur, Dhar district, where the 337 tonnes of waste have been transported for disposal under a High Court order.
Petitioners are also pushing for the government to publish detailed reports in major newspapers to alleviate public fears, recalling the tragic 1984 gas leak from Union Carbide that had severe consequences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
