Bhopal Waste Disposal Sparks Safety Concerns

The National Green Tribunal's Bhopal bench has been approached with a petition concerning the disposal of Union Carbide waste in Madhya Pradesh. The petition demands assurance from state authorities that the waste disposal process will not jeopardize nearby residents' safety.

Filed by a Jabalpur-based social group, the petition asks for a formal declaration from Madhya Pradesh's chief secretary on the safety measures in place at Pithampur, Dhar district, where the 337 tonnes of waste have been transported for disposal under a High Court order.

Petitioners are also pushing for the government to publish detailed reports in major newspapers to alleviate public fears, recalling the tragic 1984 gas leak from Union Carbide that had severe consequences.

