Telangana's Forward March: CM Reddy's Vision for Development
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy aims for the state's progress, inaugurating the Rs 799 crore Zoo Park - Aramghar flyover, named after late Manmohan Singh. Collaborating with various leaders including AIMIM, Reddy emphasizes work over politics and plans for metro expansion and the Regional Ring Road.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized unity and development at the inauguration of the Zoo Park - Aramghar flyover, a significant project valued at Rs 799 crore. The flyover, now the city's second longest, honors late Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
Reddy's speech highlighted cooperation with state IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, and others. He stressed teamwork over politics for the state's progress, despite political differences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Reddy's commitment to expanding the Hyderabad metro and developing crucial infrastructure like the Regional Ring Road was apparent. This development promises transformative growth for Hyderabad, potentially overshadowing cities like Delhi and Gurgaon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SAHRC Calls for Constructive Dialogue and Protection of Public Infrastructure
Rome Unveils Grand Infrastructure for 2025 Catholic Jubilee
Stalin Inaugurates Massive Educational Infrastructure in Tamil Nadu
Manohar Lal Reviews Lakshadweep Power Sector, Calls for RE Focus and Infrastructure Modernization
India and ADB Boost Sustainable Infrastructure with $500 Million Agreement