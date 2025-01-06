Telangana's Forward March: CM Reddy's Vision for Development

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized unity and development at the inauguration of the Zoo Park - Aramghar flyover, a significant project valued at Rs 799 crore. The flyover, now the city's second longest, honors late Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Reddy's speech highlighted cooperation with state IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, and others. He stressed teamwork over politics for the state's progress, despite political differences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reddy's commitment to expanding the Hyderabad metro and developing crucial infrastructure like the Regional Ring Road was apparent. This development promises transformative growth for Hyderabad, potentially overshadowing cities like Delhi and Gurgaon.

(With inputs from agencies.)