Telangana's Forward March: CM Reddy's Vision for Development

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy aims for the state's progress, inaugurating the Rs 799 crore Zoo Park - Aramghar flyover, named after late Manmohan Singh. Collaborating with various leaders including AIMIM, Reddy emphasizes work over politics and plans for metro expansion and the Regional Ring Road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized unity and development at the inauguration of the Zoo Park - Aramghar flyover, a significant project valued at Rs 799 crore. The flyover, now the city's second longest, honors late Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Reddy's speech highlighted cooperation with state IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, and others. He stressed teamwork over politics for the state's progress, despite political differences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reddy's commitment to expanding the Hyderabad metro and developing crucial infrastructure like the Regional Ring Road was apparent. This development promises transformative growth for Hyderabad, potentially overshadowing cities like Delhi and Gurgaon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

