Tremors in Tibet: Deadly Earthquake Rocks Himalayas

A devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Tibet's holiest city, resulting in at least 95 deaths and affecting regions in Nepal, Bhutan, and India. With an epicenter near Mount Everest, the quake's impact spurred rescue efforts and widespread tremors, reminiscent of past seismic events in the region.

Updated: 07-01-2025 13:54 IST
Tremors in Tibet: Deadly Earthquake Rocks Himalayas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake has claimed the lives of at least 95 people in Tibet's northern foothills, Chinese authorities have confirmed. The quake, with its epicenter in Tingri, struck early Tuesday, causing structural damage and shaking buildings across neighboring India, Nepal, and Bhutan.

The tremor, recorded at 9:05 a.m. local time, prompted immediate rescue operations. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for urgent search and rescue missions, with over 1,500 local firefighters mobilized and thousands of relief items dispatched to aid the affected regions.

While no casualties were reported outside China, the seismic event affected vast areas, including the Shigatse region of Tibet, known for its significant Buddhist heritage. The quake's aftershocks were felt as far as Kathmandu, Nepal, evoking memories of the tragic 2015 earthquake.



