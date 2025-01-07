Tremors in Tibet: Deadly Earthquake Rocks Himalayas

A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake has claimed the lives of at least 95 people in Tibet's northern foothills, Chinese authorities have confirmed. The quake, with its epicenter in Tingri, struck early Tuesday, causing structural damage and shaking buildings across neighboring India, Nepal, and Bhutan.

The tremor, recorded at 9:05 a.m. local time, prompted immediate rescue operations. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for urgent search and rescue missions, with over 1,500 local firefighters mobilized and thousands of relief items dispatched to aid the affected regions.

While no casualties were reported outside China, the seismic event affected vast areas, including the Shigatse region of Tibet, known for its significant Buddhist heritage. The quake's aftershocks were felt as far as Kathmandu, Nepal, evoking memories of the tragic 2015 earthquake.

(With inputs from agencies.)