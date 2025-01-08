ISRO Postpones Crucial Space Docking Experiment
ISRO has postponed the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDEx) involving two satellites for the second time due to excessive drift during a manoeuvre. Originally set for January 9 after an earlier postponement, the experiment is designed to advance India's spacecraft docking technology crucial for future space missions.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) postponed its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDEx) for a second time, citing excessive drift during a critical manoeuvre between two satellites. The experiment, initially scheduled for January 7, was moved to January 9 and has now been postponed again.
The SpaDEx project is pivotal in developing technology essential for spacecraft rendezvous, docking, and undocking. Such capabilities are vital for future space endeavours, including satellite servicing, operations on space stations, and interplanetary missions.
ISRO announced that despite the delay, the satellites remain safe and that updates will follow. The agency emphasized that SpaDEx will mark a significant milestone in enhancing India's space technology prowess.
