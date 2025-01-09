Inferno: The Devastating Wildfires of Los Angeles

Los Angeles battles two devastating wildfires, leaving a trail of destruction as they burn unchecked across its eastern and western edges, consuming nearly 28,000 acres. The fires rank as the most damaging in the city's history, incinerating homes and prompting the evacuation of 180,000 residents.

Despite firefighters' efforts, the raging flames have claimed at least five lives. With 0% containment of the Eaton fire, authorities brace residents for potential evacuations amidst ongoing hazardous gusts, while aerial support continues battling blazes.

The Palisades fire possesses a historical level of destructiveness, tearing through celebrity enclaves and iconic landmarks. President Biden has been updated, emphasizing the urgency of a federal response as Los Angeles weathers this catastrophic natural disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)