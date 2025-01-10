Inferno in Los Angeles: A City Ablaze

Los Angeles found itself in the grip of widespread devastation as wildfires swept through multiple neighborhoods. The city's firefighting forces intensified efforts Thursday to control the Kenneth Fire near West Hills. This adds to the destruction already wreaked by the Eaton Fire and others that have ravaged scenic areas like Pacific Palisades.

Over 4,000 structures, including homes and vital community buildings, have been lost as firefighters join forces with calmer winds to make modest gains. Evacuations continue with 180,000 people affected. Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone emphasized the crucial need for collective effort to manage these wildfires.

As crews from across the country converge to rein in the flames, the ongoing wind conditions pose a significant threat. Nonetheless, some control has been seized over blazes near pivotal locations like Hollywood Hills, with aerial water drops proving effective. Leaders remain hopeful even as they assess the substantial toll.

(With inputs from agencies.)