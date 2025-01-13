Left Menu

Scorching Santa Anas: LA Wildfires Rage On

Firefighters in Los Angeles battle aggressive wildfires fueled by Santa Ana winds, leading to 16 deaths and thousands of homes destroyed. Red flag warnings stretch through Wednesday as evacuations persist. Governor Newsom vows support for affected residents, emphasizing the push for stronger rebuilding standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-01-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 05:06 IST
Scorching Santa Anas: LA Wildfires Rage On
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Firefighters raced against time on Sunday to combat the wildfires engulfing Los Angeles, which have claimed 16 lives and razed thousands of homes. With forecasters predicting the return of strong, dangerous winds, the battle is far from over.

The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings through Wednesday, with winds expected to reach up to 113 kilometres per hour in mountainous areas. LA County Fire Chief Anthony C Marrone noted that additional resources have been deployed in anticipation of intensified fire activities.

Governor Gavin Newsom expressed the magnitude of the disaster, calling it potentially the worst in US history. He has initiated measures to expedite rebuilding efforts while firefighters, including those from other states and Mexico, continue to combat the blazes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025