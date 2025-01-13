Scorching Santa Anas: LA Wildfires Rage On
Firefighters in Los Angeles battle aggressive wildfires fueled by Santa Ana winds, leading to 16 deaths and thousands of homes destroyed. Red flag warnings stretch through Wednesday as evacuations persist. Governor Newsom vows support for affected residents, emphasizing the push for stronger rebuilding standards.
- Country:
- United States
Firefighters raced against time on Sunday to combat the wildfires engulfing Los Angeles, which have claimed 16 lives and razed thousands of homes. With forecasters predicting the return of strong, dangerous winds, the battle is far from over.
The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings through Wednesday, with winds expected to reach up to 113 kilometres per hour in mountainous areas. LA County Fire Chief Anthony C Marrone noted that additional resources have been deployed in anticipation of intensified fire activities.
Governor Gavin Newsom expressed the magnitude of the disaster, calling it potentially the worst in US history. He has initiated measures to expedite rebuilding efforts while firefighters, including those from other states and Mexico, continue to combat the blazes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gaza in Crisis: Strikes, Evacuations, and a Humanitarian Catastrophe
Inferno in Los Angeles: Pacific Palisades Wildfire Forces Emergency Evacuations
Inferno in Pacific Palisades: Wildfire Causes Evacuations in Los Angeles
Wildfires Trigger Massive Evacuations in Los Angeles
Residents Flee as Pacific Palisades Wildfire Forces Evacuations