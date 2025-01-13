Scorching Santa Anas: LA Wildfires Rage On

Firefighters raced against time on Sunday to combat the wildfires engulfing Los Angeles, which have claimed 16 lives and razed thousands of homes. With forecasters predicting the return of strong, dangerous winds, the battle is far from over.

The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings through Wednesday, with winds expected to reach up to 113 kilometres per hour in mountainous areas. LA County Fire Chief Anthony C Marrone noted that additional resources have been deployed in anticipation of intensified fire activities.

Governor Gavin Newsom expressed the magnitude of the disaster, calling it potentially the worst in US history. He has initiated measures to expedite rebuilding efforts while firefighters, including those from other states and Mexico, continue to combat the blazes.

