Heroes Amid the Flames: A Family's Resolve

Vanessa Prata and her family chose to remain in their Altadena home during the Los Angeles wildfires, helping neighbors check on their homes. Despite being behind barricades, Vanessa helped the community by photographing homes for evacuated residents, witnessing both devastation and overwhelming acts of generosity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-01-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 08:26 IST
As Los Angeles wildfires raged on, Vanessa Prata and her parents chose to stay in their Altadena home, a decision that led them to play an unexpected role in their community. Amid widespread evacuations, Vanessa offered her assistance from behind military barricades.

The Prata family saved cherished belongings but stayed in their home of 27 years, despite the looming threat. As her nursing background prepared her for moments of crisis, Vanessa used her helplessness to help others, offering to photograph properties for absent homeowners.

Social media became Vanessa's tool, and requests poured in. She and her father checked neighborhoods, witnessing destruction and sharing the heartbreaking news with evacuees. In the face of tragedy, she was inspired by the communal spirit as food and essential supplies poured in from volunteers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

