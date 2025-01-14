India's Bold Weather Vision: Heading Towards Zero-Death Goal by 2047
India aims to achieve comprehensive severe weather detection at grassroots levels by 2047, with zero fatalities from such events. The IMD's Vision-2047 emphasizes improving forecast accuracy and integrating advanced technologies for dynamic warnings, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's goal for India to be a developed nation by 2047.
- Country:
- India
India is setting an ambitious target to achieve full-scale detection of severe weather conditions at village and household levels by 2047. This is part of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Vision-2047 document, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The comprehensive plan, introduced ahead of the IMD's 150th anniversary, strives for 100% forecast accuracy for three days and gradually declining accuracy rates over ten days. The IMD aims to reduce fatalities and property loss through enhanced observational systems and remote-sensing technologies.
Further emphasis is on risk-based warnings and impact-based forecasts, leveraging geospatial technology, data-driven systems, and hazard modeling. By 2047, India aims to transform into a 'climate-smart' and 'weather-ready' nation, in line with becoming a developed country as envisioned by Modi. A key initiative, Mission Mausam, focuses on expanding observational networks using AI and machine learning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nagarjuna Expresses Gratitude to PM Modi for ANR Tribute
Hogmanay Halted: Edinburgh's Iconic New Year Celebration Cancelled Due to Severe Weather
India's Economic Ascendancy: A Global Spotlight on Modi's Leadership
Owaisi Criticizes Modi, Adityanath Over Sambhal Police Post Construction
Congress Questions Modi's Silence as Manipur Faces Crisis