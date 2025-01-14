India's Bold Weather Vision: Heading Towards Zero-Death Goal by 2047

India is setting an ambitious target to achieve full-scale detection of severe weather conditions at village and household levels by 2047. This is part of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Vision-2047 document, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The comprehensive plan, introduced ahead of the IMD's 150th anniversary, strives for 100% forecast accuracy for three days and gradually declining accuracy rates over ten days. The IMD aims to reduce fatalities and property loss through enhanced observational systems and remote-sensing technologies.

Further emphasis is on risk-based warnings and impact-based forecasts, leveraging geospatial technology, data-driven systems, and hazard modeling. By 2047, India aims to transform into a 'climate-smart' and 'weather-ready' nation, in line with becoming a developed country as envisioned by Modi. A key initiative, Mission Mausam, focuses on expanding observational networks using AI and machine learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)