Mysterious Elephant Deaths in Chhattisgarh's Forests
An elephant was found dead in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur forest, marking a concerning trend. Officials reported that around 90 elephants have died in six years, due to factors like age, ailments, and human-elephant conflicts. The animal's cause of death remains unknown pending post-mortem results.
In a concerning incident, an elephant was discovered dead in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Monday. The animal's carcass, estimated to be 12 years old, was located in the Bagda forest area under the Pratappur forest range.
Forest personnel have dispatched the body for a post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death. The case adds to a growing number of elephant fatalities in Chhattisgarh, with nearly 90 deaths reported over the past six years. Causes cited include ailments, aging, and electrocution.
The situation highlights the longstanding issue of human-elephant conflicts in the state, particularly impacting districts such as Surguja, Jashpur, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, and Balrampur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
