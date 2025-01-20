Left Menu

Odisha Initiates Beneficiary Survey for PMAY-Rural

Odisha is set to commence a survey to identify beneficiaries for the PM Awas Yojana-Rural housing scheme on January 24. The survey aims to identify eligible persons for housing, with expectations to include 18 to 22 lakh new beneficiaries. Guidelines have been relaxed to encompass more households.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha is gearing up to launch a survey aimed at identifying beneficiaries for the PM Awas Yojana-Rural housing scheme starting on January 24, as announced by Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik.

The ambitious survey is slated for completion within two months and is expected to identify between 18 and 22 lakh new beneficiaries. Eligible applicants can apply via new online and offline modes, supported by a dedicated portal.

Relaxations in PMAY guidelines will allow broader inclusion of beneficiaries, including those with modest assets or incomes. Households affected by incidents like natural disasters will find support through the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

